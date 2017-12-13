Three small and medium-sized enterprises in Japan intend to start production in Bulgaria. This was made clear during the meeting of the Executive Director of the Executive Agency for Promotion of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Marieta Zaharieva with the Ambassador of Japan to Bulgaria HE. Masato Watanabe.

The companies are Zen Noh foods, AN Aqua Network, Electric Iron Cove Cv. The first has already started production of frozen sushi in Plovdiv. The production will be for the Bulgarian market and for the other countries of the European Union, the ambassador pointed out. The other two companies are in an advanced phase to enter the country.

The large Japanese company Yazaki, which already has three plants in our country, also works with many small and medium-sized enterprises as subcontractors. The ambassador explained that the three plants are expected to work 8,000 people. Marieta Zaharieva noted that with the entry into force of the free trade agreement between Japan and the EU, the interest of Japanese investments in Bulgaria will increase. Separately more Bulgarian companies will be looking for export partners for Japan.

The two agreed to organize business delegations and forums between the two countries in 2018. The aim is to establish partnerships between companies.