Sofia Municipality has Terminated an Order for BGN 40 Million for a Priority Project

One of the priority projects of the Sofia Municipality for the next year will be delayed. It is about the repair of the tram №5 from Knyazhevo district to the Court of Justice, reports mediapool.

The reason is that the contractor selection order for the track has been terminated. The auction is one of the largest in the municipality and is estimated to cost more than 40 million BGN without VAT. The order was terminated due to a discrepancy between the project documentation and the quantitative accounts and it would lead to a serious modification of the documentation, it is clear from the site of Sofia Municipality. The order was announced at the end of May. Tenders from seven companies were submitted but no opening of their price offers was made.

The repair of the tram line № 5 is financed with EU funds. It is planned in the municipality's investment program for next year, but it is not clear when it will begin.

The final right is the order for the repair of the rails along Bulgaria Blvd. at the intersection with "Ivan Geshov" Blvd. They were not repaired during the reconstruction of the tram route on Bulgaria Boulevard years ago. Now the contractor has already been selected for the "Ilientsi-Gpi Group" Reunion. It offers a price of 2.22 million BGN with VAT and a term of execution of only 36 days. The other two participants have declared that they can do the job for 89 and 100 days. In order to sign a contract with GIP Group, the deadlines for appeal must expire.