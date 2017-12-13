Metalworking Plant in Vidin has been Put Up For Sale for 34 Bitcoin

A metalworking plant in the village of Ruzhintsi in Vidin is the first Bulgarian enterprise officially announced for sale, priced in Bitcoin.

The proposal is for the owner Yuliana Kostova, who invests in cryptocurrencies and has a real estate and tourism business, including the Wind Mills Hydropark near Gorna Malina, announced Capital Daily.

The price of 92.53% of the Metal Structure Plant is the equivalent of 495,000 euros, and the price can be paid even with ethereum. The cost of the plant is 34 bitcoin, the newspaper estimates.

The announced price of 495 thousand euros, according to Kostova, is well below the external evaluation, which is 1.15 mln. Euro. "When something stands and does not work, there is no point in keeping a high price," said the owner. According to her, the property is suitable for a variety of industries.