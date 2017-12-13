Arabian Diplomats Block the US Embassy in Sofia

Arab diplomats accredited in Bulgaria issued a joint declaration, reports 24chasa.

Arabs and Palestinians organized the blockade of the US embassy in Sofia today at 2 pm due to President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital. The protest rally is expected to continue within 1 hour and its assembly is on Kozyak Street. 16.

The idea and organization of the protest is on the initiative committee "Jerusalem - the capital of Palestine", on whose behalf the messages about the event. Meanwhile, Arab ambassadors and heads of Arab diplomatic missions accredited in Sofia issued a joint statement calling on the Bulgarian government to continue to stick to its position, rejecting any changes in Jerusalem's legal and historical status.

Diplomats condemn the US president's decision by calling it "an assault on the Arab and Islamic nations, the rights of the Palestinian people, and all Muslims and Christians." The Arab Embassies accredited in Bulgaria also believe that President Trump's move puts an end to the role of the United States as a mediator acceptable to all countries for achieving lasting and comprehensive peace in the Middle East.