Macedonia will become the 30th member of NATO next year

Politics » DIPLOMACY | December 13, 2017, Wednesday // 15:36| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Macedonia will become the 30th member of NATO next year nato.int

Macedonia will become the 30th member of NATO next year, said State Department Director for South and Central Europe Matthew Palmer.

He predicted this at the US-Nuclear Charter Partnership Committee meeting in the Montenegrin capital Podgorica. "Addressing the name issue will also be a push to strengthen regional stability and we welcome the resumption of negotiations between Macedonia and Greece," the US diplomat said.

He congratulated Macedonia on the excellent presidency of the Charter, pointing out that the United States supports the integration efforts of the region, which will continue in the future.

Novinite.com recalls that Macedonia, Albania, Croatia, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina are members of the Nuclear Charter, and Serbia, Kosovo and Slovenia have observer status. The organization was set up in 2003 on the initiative of the United States to coordinate the activities of NATO candidate countries.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: macedonia, NATO, membership
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria