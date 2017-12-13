Artificial Intelligence Translates the Language of Chickens

Bulgaria: Artificial Intelligence Translates the Language of Chickens Source: Pixabay

American scientists have developed an artificial intelligence interpreter of the language of hens to human language, the Life website reported.

The portal tells of the unique achievement of a team from the Georgia State University of Technology. In the research, scientists had to create a special "hen" chicken database, then sort them by the degree of importance. "The word" of the feathered creatures was referenced to certain images. Then, machine learning experts were involved in the work, they created a special algorithm that turned the noises the animals made into the likeness of a related human speech.

Surprisingly, scientists have discovered that their chickens are "jabber" nonsense like humans. The timbre and type of chicken talk are heavily influenced by the environment, and in stressful situations hens always raise their voice. 

