Italy Likely to Hold National Elections on March 4

Italy’s parliament will be dissolved between Christmas and the New Year, a parliamentary source said on Wednesday, opening the way for national elections in early March that look unlikely to throw up a clearcut winner, according to Reuters.

The source said the most likely date for the vote was March 4, but added that March 11 remained a possibility, with a final decision due shortly.

A national election must be held by May, but most political parties are keen to hold elections as soon as possible, with the last major piece of legislation, the 2018 budget, scheduled to be approved before the end of the year.

“A vote on March 4? That would be excellent. The sooner we go to the polls the better,” said Matteo Salvini, head of the far-right Northern League party.

Italy’s 10-year bond yield rose to a two-week high on the election reports, with investors concerned about political uncertainty in the euro zone’s third biggest economy.

Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s centre-right alliance is seen winning the most seats at the forthcoming ballot, opinion polls say, however he looks unlikely to secure enough votes to hold an absolute majority.

The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement is predicted to emerge as the largest single party in the next parliament, but has always ruled out joining any coalition.