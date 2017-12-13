Chinese Companies Plan to Open Offices in Bourgas

Chinese companies are ready to open their offices in Burgas. Interest was voiced to the governor, Vulcho Cholakov, at whose invitation a delegation from Sichuan province was on official visit, the district administration said.

One of the visiting companies in the sphere of wine production has expressed interest in exporting Bulgarian wine from the Bourgas region. The company has developed a base of e-commerce headquarters with world-leading wines in Hefei. The Chinese and Bulgarian sides are in talks on the topic, and the first concrete request for quantities to one of the wineries in Bourgas region has become a fact within the framework of the visit.

Customs conditions and other details are in the process of being specified. A second visit is planned in Burgas, during which a maximum number of wine producers will be visited.

A company with a large online shopping platform has declared interest in opening a branch office in Bourgas and developing an activity. The District Governor's Administration is already working on the specific questions about the disclosure of a branch of a Chinese company in Bulgaria.

Another request concerns the construction of a logistics center in Sichuan where products from Bulgarian rose and yoghurt can be offered. Another area of ​​interest from the Chinese business in Burgas is the automotive industry and the production of spare parts for cars.

The regional governor received an invitation to continue the talks on the topics in Sichuan where he would take a delegation from Burgas companies.

Sichuan province has a population of approximately 91 million, with 332 of the world's largest companies operating on its territory.