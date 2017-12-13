Protests in Argentina Against Globalization

Thousands went out on the streets of Buenos Aires to express their anger over the commercial practices and policies of the world's richest economies, reports BNT. 

The occasion for the demonstrations was the meeting of the World Trade Organization, which is taking place in Buenos Aires.

The protests grew into clashes with the police. Against the police were thrown stones and Molotov cocktails. There is no evidence of injuries. Six people are detained.

