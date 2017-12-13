An Art Map Will Replace Vitoshka's Fountain

The green heart of Sofia - Vitosha mountain will appear on an art map that will change the famous Vitoshka's fountain. Author of the project, is Prof. Boyan Dobrev, who is the author of the monument of Aleko Konstantinov (Shtastlivetsa).

The installation will be made of granite and granite tiles and will be placed in the middle of the most popular street in the capital. The map size is 7.5 to 7.5 meters.

Deputy Mayor Todor Chobanov, explained that the artwork card would not interfere with pedestrian traffic, as is the case with the unsatisfactory fountain.

The art card will be uploaded to the Sofia Municipality website in order to hear the opinion of the citizens.