The State is Taking Measures About the Export of Medicines
The Council of Ministers adopted legislative changes to curb the illegal parallel export of medicines, Nova TV reported.
According to them, if a drug systematically for one month is not delivered to five pharmacies, it will be banned for export.
Control will now also be electronic. An information system is being set up to track the path of medicines.
"These data will compare them with the resources paid by NHIF through reimbursement. We will understand where the lack of the relevant medicinal product is in order to be able to trace the movement of these medicines, which have been requested for the treatment of the Bulgarian citizens, but have not used them for this purpose and are diverted to the so-called parallel export, " said the Health Minister Kiril Ananiev.
According to him, limiting the illegal export of medicines will save the state millions of levs for health.
