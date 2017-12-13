Guaranteed Мinimum Income will Rise to BGN 75 From January 1, 2018

Guaranteed minimum income will rise to BGN 75 from January 1, 2018, the government decided, reported BGNES.

The new size is BGN 10 more than it is at present. The aim is to improve the social protection system of the most vulnerable groups.

Guaranteed minimum income is used as the basis for determining the access limits for assistance and the amount of social benefits in order to provide a minimum income to satisfy the basic living needs of individuals according to their age, marital status, health, income and wealth.

There will be an increase also in the monthly and one-time allowances under the Social Assistance Act and the benefits stipulated in the Child Protection Act.

Another positive effect of the increase in the guaranteed minimum income will be the extension of the range of monthly social assistance benefits, targeted heating allowances and targeted rent allowances for municipal housing.