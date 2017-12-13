What did Bulgarians Searched on Google the Most in 2017

Grigor Dimitrov, Parliamentary Elections, and 50 Shades Darker head top 2017 charts. Today, Google announced the 2017 search results, a top-of-the-range search, which presents a unique perspective on the important moments and trends of the past 2017.

In Bulgaria, the greatest interest this year was Grigor Dimitrov. With his victories he deservedly got the first plance inthe rankings for the most searched people. Followed by Kristian Kostov, who presented Bulgaria in the Eurovision Song Contest last year. Our world-renowned star in boxing, Kubrat Pulev stood third. The most significant event for the year according to the Bulgarians' searches for the year were "Parliamentary Elections" followed closely by Eurovision. "50 shades darker" and "Fast and furious 8" lead to the search of films, where a pleasant impression leaves the big number of Bulgarian productions in the top 10 of the most searched films.

Most searched terms 2017, overall rating:

1 word snack answers

2 Grigor Dimitrov

3 election 2017

4 Miss Bulgaria 2017

5 VIP Brother

6 Now and forever

7 CIC

8 iphone 8

9 holidays 2017

10 your hour

Most searched persons:

1 Grigor Dimitrov

2 Kristian Kostov

3 Kubrat Pulev

4 Desi Banova

5 Angie Casabie

6 Susanita Murad

7 Tamara Georgieva

8 Rumen Radev

9 Juliana Gani

10 Anthony Joshua