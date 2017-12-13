Government Approved Additional Funds Up to BGN 19 970 000 to Repair 15 MiG-29 Fighter Jets
pixabay.com
The government approved additional funds up to BGN 19 970 000 to repair 15 MiG-29 fighter jets.
This is the second tranche for this year. The first - amounting to BGN 9 630 000, was disbursed in January.
The implementation of the project will create the necessary conditions for the Air Force to maintain and develop capabilities for aviation control and for ensuring air sovereignty, for the implementation of the NATO collective defense mechanisms and the Common Security and Defense Policy of the European Union, reported BGNES.
