Bulgaria: Kim Jong-un: I will Make North Korea the Most Powerful Nuclear and Military State in the World Source: Twitter

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has set himself the goal of turning the country into the "most powerful nuclear and military state", noting the successes in creating new types of weapons.

Kim Jong-un said this at the congress of the defense workers. "The Supreme Leader has defined the long-term goals, the strategic tasks that need to be accomplished for the development of the defense industry, and has also instructed us to further enhance our country and become the world's most powerful nuclear and military state," said the announcement quoted by TASS.

Kim Jong-un called "the historic victory of the Party and the People" for success in the creation of strategic weapons, including the atomic and hydrogen bomb, and the intercontinental ballistic missile "Hasson 15". In addition, he said, the defense industry in its present state allows for the creation of any type of weapon.

