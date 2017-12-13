Alabama Chose a Democratic Senator for the First Time in 25 Years

Democrat Doug Jones, who is a former prosecutor, won the Alabama partial elections for a seat in the US Senate, AP said.

Voters in the highly conservative state, which is considered a republican fortress, have struck President Trump and have nearly wiped out Senate Republican fragile leadership.

Republicans have 51 senators and Democrats - 49. This is the first victory for Democrats in the state in 25 years. President Trump supported Republican Party candidate Roy Moore, whose campaign was overshadowed by charges of sexual assault on minors several decades ago, Reuters recalls.

Seventy-year-old Moore is a former judge from the State Supreme Court of Alabama. The Alabama senator's seat was vacant after Republican Jeff Sessions became Chief Prosecutor and Justice Minister.

Donald Trump congratulated the winner with the words that he had won a "hard victory".