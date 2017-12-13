A Fallen Window from an American Helicopter Injured a Child in a Japanese School

Fallen window from a US military helicopter injured a child in a Japanese school, Associated Press reported.

The agency notes that the incident has led to an escalation of anti-American moods on the southern Japanese island. The metal framed window has broken off from a CH-53 helicopter and fallen on a playground in the yard at Ginovan. One boy has minor injuries from particles that have leapt from the ground.

At the time of the fragment falling, about 90 centimeters wide, there were fifty children on the site. The school is adjacent to the US Marine Corps Air Force Base. Last week, part of another American helicopter fell into a kindergarten, AP reminds. The agency notes that the base in a dense residential area has caused local security concerns and moods against the presence of US military. Its planned move is being delayed, as many Okinawa residents want to have no base on the island at all.