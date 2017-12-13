More Than 400 Flights Were Canceled at the Airport in Toronto, Canada Due to Heavy Snowfall
More than 400 flights were canceled at the airport in Toronto, Canada due to heavy snowfall, BGNESreported.
"Winter has come, time may affect some flights in the morning, do not forget to check your flight before heading to the airport," the airport said.
Ottawa International Airport also canceled or delayed dozens of flights. The city's special transport has stopped, the snow has caused many road accidents.
