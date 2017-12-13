More Than 400 Flights Were Canceled at the Airport in Toronto, Canada Due to Heavy Snowfall

Business » TOURISM | December 13, 2017, Wednesday // 12:09| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: More Than 400 Flights Were Canceled at the Airport in Toronto, Canada Due to Heavy Snowfall pixabay.com

More than 400 flights were canceled at the airport in Toronto, Canada due to heavy snowfall, BGNESreported.

"Winter has come, time may affect some flights in the morning, do not forget to check your flight before heading to the airport," the airport said.

Ottawa International Airport also canceled or delayed dozens of flights.  The city's special transport has stopped, the snow has caused many road accidents.

 

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: snowfall, toronto, Ottawa, canada, canceled flights
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria