Kurz Close to Forming New Austrian Right-Wing Government
Two months after the election, 31-year-old conservative People's Party (OVP) leader Sebastian Kurz is expected to finalise coalition talks on Friday and form a new government with the hard-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPO) led by Heinz-Christian Strache, reported EUObserver .
Kurz is set to present his new government in Brussels next Wednesday. In 2000 EU governments imposed sanctions on Austria because the FPO was part of the Austrian government.
