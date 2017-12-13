Kurz Close to Forming New Austrian Right-Wing Government

World » EU | December 13, 2017, Wednesday // 12:05| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Kurz Close to Forming New Austrian Right-Wing Government twitter

 Two months after the election, 31-year-old conservative People's Party (OVP) leader Sebastian Kurz is expected to finalise coalition talks on Friday and form a new government with the hard-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPO) led by Heinz-Christian Strache, reported EUObserver .

Kurz is set to present his new government in Brussels next Wednesday. In 2000 EU governments imposed sanctions on Austria because the FPO was part of the Austrian government.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Sebastian Kurz, Austria, right-wing
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria