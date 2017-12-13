Bulgaria Climbed 10 Positions in the European Gender Equality Index

For a period of two years between 2015 and 2017 Bulgaria has moved up 10 places in the European Union's gender equality ranking, reports mediapool.

This is the result of the third edition of the EU-level Gender Equality Index quoted by the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy. The Office identifies this as "significant progress" and states that our country has climbed from 25th to 15th position. The Index is a unique statistical tool for measuring progress in equality in six core areas - Work, Money, Knowledge, Time, Power, and Health.

Estimates are between 1 for total inequality and 100 for full equality. For 2013, the index of Bulgaria is 37, and by 2015 it is 38.1 and in 2017 it is 58 at the average of 66.2. Our country achieved the highest results in the Health sector - 76.4, and the lowest in the Time area - 42.7. In the Work Area, the index is 68.6, in the Money area 61.9, in the Knowledge area 53.3, and in the power area 56.

The information comes on the background of a Eurobarometer survey of June 2017 on equality between genders. In it the Bulgarians are declared as record-holders in the field of gender stereotypes in the European Union.