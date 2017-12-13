5400 Positions in the Bulgarian Army are Vacant

More than 5,000 are the vacant positions in the army, reports bTV. The Chief of Defense demanded an increase in the retirement age for soldiers to end the dangerous tendency of them leaving the armed forces.

The currently vacant places are exactly 5400 or about 20% of the staff. The shortage of officers is 19%, of sergeants - 17%, and of soldiers - 20%. The largest is the personnel crisis in the land forces.

In the military university, 180 students were admitted, but in order to solve the problem, it is proposed to increase the retirement age in the army from three to five years, as is the case in the other Security Sector structures.

The starting salary for a soldier is about 650 leva, with supplements for duty and disaster action.

Vacancies in the 101 Alpine Battalion, which since the beginning of December has been converted into a regiment, are for 73 cadre soldiers.

The chief of defense is categorical that there should be a differentiation of pay by positions according to responsibilities. It also suggests that wages in the army be set against the minimum wage.

20 million of the army's budget is dedicated to recruiting new personnel. Gradually the money for it will increase by BGN 100 mln each year, added bTV.