Putin may Come to Bulgaria, but it will not be on the 3rd of March

The Russian ambassador in Bulgaria Anatoly Makarov does not rule out a visit by President Vladimir Putin to Bulgaria for celebrations of the 140th anniversary of the Russo-Turkish War, sega reported.

Such a visit could not, however, be on 3 March because of presidential elections in Russia, Makarov said. And recalled that the anniversary is celebrated throughout 2018, so a visit to the Russian president is possible later.

"This is our common memory," Ambassador Makarov said at a meeting with students at the Russian Center of the Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski. Before them he shared their indignation over the attitude towards the Soviet Army monument and the monument of Alyosha in Plovdiv, which were painted and sprayed by vandals.