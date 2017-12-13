Beijing Made Serious Warning Against a US Military Presence in Taiwan
On the day that a US warship enters the Taiwanese port of Gaoyuan, the Chinese People's Liberation Army will unite China. The words are written by Lee Kexin, the US Ambassador to the United States, who spoke at a meeting on American-Chinese relations to invited Chinese and Taiwanese students and journalists. His statement comes in response to a decision by the US Congress that US Navy ships may be anchored in Taiwan's ports, informs FOCUS News Agency.
According to Lee Kexin, this violates the Law Against Secession (China Single Territory Act) for the territorial integrity of the country, sanctioning the use of force against Taiwan if China decides that the island is about to separate. "If a US warship arrives in Shanghai, it will only happen after the Chinese side agrees. But China would undoubtedly disagree with US Navy ships entering the ports of Taiwan, forcing it into an antisecession, "the ambassador said.
