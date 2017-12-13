Dimitrov Dive Volley Named Masters 1000 Golden Hot Shot (Video)

Grigor Dimitrov produced a number of moments worthy of the highlight reel during a season filled with career milestones, including a year-end No. 3 finish in the Emirates ATP Rankings, triumph at the Nitto ATP Finals and his first ATP World Masters 1000 title at the Western & Southern Open. After six days of voting, fans gave Dimitrov another accolade, with his dive volley against Yuichi Sugita in the Cincinnati quarter-finals crowned the Masters 1000 Golden Hot Shot.

The hot shot finished as the overwhelming favourite in the poll, receiving 33 per cent of votes cast. Pablo Cuevas’s no-look winner against Alexander Zverev at the Mutua Madrid Open finished second in the voting with 13 per cent of votes, but led the nine hot shot contenders in Instagram views, registering more than 250,000 plays in four days.

Rafael Nadal and Dimitrov’s rally at the Rolex Shanghai Masters and Juan Martin del Potro’s tweener at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells respectively finished third and fourth in the voting, with both receiving 12 per cent of votes.

Re-live nine great hot shots from the season’s ATP World Tour Masters 1000 tournaments:













