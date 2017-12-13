More than 208 000 Unemployed People have Started Work From January to October

More than 208,000 unemployed have started work in the first ten months of 2017, 88% of them were employed in non-subsidized jobs. This was said by Minister of Labor and Social Policy, Bisser Petkov, at the opening ceremony of the Employer of the Year award ceremony of the Employment Agency. The forum was held yesterday in Sofia.

Minister Petkov reminded that the average monthly unemployment rate for the period January - October 2017 was 7.3% and stressed that such a figure was last reported for the same period in 2009. The positive trend for the decrease of the unemployment continues in the third quarter 2017 when its level dropped to 5.8%.

This is the lowest value since 2008, Minister Petkov pointed out.

During the Employer of the Year forum, Minister Petkov awarded the companies with the greatest contribution to the development of the national labor market in 2017. In the category "Employers with a significant contribution to the employment of unemployed people on the regional labor market" 9 companies were awarded.