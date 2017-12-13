MPs will Again Discuss the Budget Law of the National Health Insurance Fund For 2018
MPs will again discuss the budget law of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) for 2018, reported bTV.
He was returned with a decree of President Rumen Radev on December 8 because of the decision of the MPs not to pay for new drug therapies.
The decision was met the anger of experts and patient organizations, but it was justified by the authorities with the lack of money.
Voting is expected on Thursday.
The Second Reading of the Anti-Corruption Bill and the Forfeiture of Illegally Acquired Property is planned also to be on Thursday.
