NIMH: Mostly Sunny with Maximum Temperatures of 11-16°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 13, 2017, Wednesday // 09:42| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: NIMH: Mostly Sunny with Maximum Temperatures of 11-16°C pixabay.com

Today it will be sunny during most of the day, with high clouds. In the morning hours, mainly in the west of Danube Plain and some areas of the Upper Thracian Plain, there will be fog and day temperatures will be slightly lower. In the afternoon, the clouds will start increasing from west.

There will be light, in the eastern regions to moderate wind from west-southwest.

Maximum temperatures will range between 11°C and 16°C,  the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), sunny, weather
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria