NIMH: Mostly Sunny with Maximum Temperatures of 11-16°C

Today it will be sunny during most of the day, with high clouds. In the morning hours, mainly in the west of Danube Plain and some areas of the Upper Thracian Plain, there will be fog and day temperatures will be slightly lower. In the afternoon, the clouds will start increasing from west.

There will be light, in the eastern regions to moderate wind from west-southwest.

Maximum temperatures will range between 11°C and 16°C, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.