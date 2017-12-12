Part of Europe Left Without Gas Due to the Explosion in Austria
Source: Twitter
Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
It is not yet clear when supplies will be restored. Italy has even declared a state of emergency in gas supplies.
A number of European capitals were left without gas after the explosion at the Baumgarten hub in Austria. The most affected are Italy, Slovenia, but also Hungary and Croatia, the Austrian regulator "I-Control" announced.
It is not yet clear when supplies will be restored. Italy has even declared a state of emergency in gas supplies.
The Ministry of Economic Development, however, stressed that the country is not threatened by an immediate energy crisis as it has enough gas reserves.
- » Bulgargaz Wants to Raise the Gas Price by 3% from January
- » EUR 60 million is the Estimated Value of the Pipeline for the New Gas Connection with Greece
- » Improving Energy Efficiency is One of the Main Goals of Bulgaria
- » Denmark Passes Law that Could Ban Russian Pipeline From Going Through its Waters
- » Eurostat: Bulgarians use the Cheapest Electricity in the EU
- » Electricity will be Again Produced in Chernobyl
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)