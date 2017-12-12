Part of Europe Left Without Gas Due to the Explosion in Austria

A number of European capitals were left without gas after the explosion at the Baumgarten hub in Austria. The most affected are Italy, Slovenia, but also Hungary and Croatia, the Austrian regulator "I-Control" announced.

It is not yet clear when supplies will be restored. Italy has even declared a state of emergency in gas supplies.
 
The Ministry of Economic Development, however, stressed that the country is not threatened by an immediate energy crisis as it has enough gas reserves.

