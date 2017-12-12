Passenger Numbers at Bulgaria's Varna, Burgas Airports Rise in Jan-Nov

Bulgaria: Passenger Numbers at Bulgaria's Varna, Burgas Airports Rise in Jan-Nov pixabay.com

Combined passenger numbers at the Bulgarian coastal airports of Varna and Burgas rose 7.6% year-on-year in the January-November period, reaching 4.87 million, Germany’s Fraport Group, which operates the airports, said on Tuesday.

Passenger traffic at Varna airport increased 15.2% year-on-year to 1.90 million in the first eleven months of 2017, while passenger traffic at Burgas airport rose 3.2% to 2.97 million, Fraport said in a statement.

Aircraft landings and take-offs at the two airports rose by an annual 3.9% to 36,530 in the review period.

The two airports handled 13,550 tonnes of cargo in January-November, up 5.9% year-on-year.

In November alone, combined passenger numbers at the two airports more than doubled to73,220. Aircraft landings and take-offs increased 57.3% to 832.

The amount of cargo handled by the two airports in November fell by 61.5% on the year to 684 tonnes.

In 2006, Fraport Twin Star Airport Management, a 60/40 joint venture of Fraport and Bulgarian company BM Star, won a 35-year concession to manage the two airports.

 

Source: SeeNews

