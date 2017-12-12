World Bank Halts Financing of Oil and Gas Projects from 2019
The World Bank will stop funding for exploration and extraction of oil and gas by 2019, the financial institution at the climate summit announced on Tuesday aimed at boosting the transition of the global economy to cleaner energy, reports BNT.
"The World Bank will no longer finance oil and gas extraction after 2019," said in a statement in Paris where world leaders are trying to unlock more money to shift the use of fossil fuels that raise the temperature of the Earth.
