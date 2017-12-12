World Bank Halts Financing of Oil and Gas Projects from 2019

Business » FINANCE | December 12, 2017, Tuesday // 17:04| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: World Bank Halts Financing of Oil and Gas Projects from 2019 Source: Twitter

The World Bank will stop funding for exploration and extraction of oil and gas by 2019, the financial institution at the climate summit announced on Tuesday aimed at boosting the transition of the global economy to cleaner energy, reports BNT. 

"The World Bank will no longer finance oil and gas extraction after 2019," said in a statement in Paris where world leaders are trying to unlock more money to shift the use of fossil fuels that raise the temperature of the Earth.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: world, bank, stop, financing
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria