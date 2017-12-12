Boyko Borisov will Meet with Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg
Source: Twitter
Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Prime Minister Boyko Borisov will meet with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg tomorrow, arriving on an official visit to Bulgaria.
This was announced by the press service of the Council of Ministers. The main topics of the bilateral talks will be related to the deepening of the cooperation between Bulgaria and Norway, the priorities during the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU and other issues on the European agenda.
- » Bulgarian PM: With Teresa May, We Discussed the Rights of Bulgarians in the UK
- » Putin Stopped by at his "Friend" Erdogan on his Return from the Middle East
- » Head of State Will Take Part in the Summit "One planet", Dedicated to Climate Change
- » Prime Minister Boyko Borisov Will be on a Working Visit to London Today
- » Putin will Visit Turkey on December 11th
- » Prime Minister Boyko Borisov Goes on an Official Visit to Serbia
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)