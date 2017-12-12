Boyko Borisov will Meet with Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg

Bulgaria: Boyko Borisov will Meet with Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg Source: Twitter

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov will meet with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg tomorrow, arriving on an official visit to Bulgaria.

This was announced by the press service of the Council of Ministers. The main topics of the bilateral talks will be related to the deepening of the cooperation between Bulgaria and Norway, the priorities during the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU and other issues on the European agenda.

