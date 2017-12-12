Artificial Intelligence Writes Horror Stories

Horror literature fans may not have noticed, but now there is a new master of horror stories. She is called Shelley, but she is not the popular English writer who created Frankenstein, but is ... a powerful algorithm developed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Artificial Intelligence Shelley AI has been developed with Deep Learning technology that allows her to learn and create her own stories and novels.

The creators of the Arteficial Intelligence trained her with popular horror works, and then made Shelly AI to invent such stories.

"I could feel that something was looking at me and seeing his dark shadow standing there with hatred on his face. I was more frightened and I could not take my eyes off of this thing ..." - writes the writer's algorithm, creating a complete a story from which any fan of the genre can feel the creeps.

Creating art from "smart" algorithms is a curious field of artificial intelligence development but also raises a number of questions. For example, who owns the copyright on works, is it possible to recognize the creativity of a machine from one person to another, is it possible the world soon to become a witness of the first real star software, and ultimately what art is.