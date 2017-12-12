The National Academy of Arts Wants to Make an Affiliate in Burgas

The National Academy of Arts will open a branch in Burgas. This will happen if the Council of Ministers approves the decision to open the unit. According to the draft government decree, the branch will train 300 students in seven studies - Painting, Graphics, Frescoes, Book, Illustration and Print Graphics, Poster and Visual Communication, Advertising Design and Fashion ", and a master's degree -" Art therapy ".

The training process will be provided by the main professors in the academy, with 10 additional lecturers appointed under the project. For the needs of the subsidiary Burgas Municipality provides over 1050 sq. M of renovated building in Bourgas East port complex. The Branch is conceived as the only territorially exported structure of the National Academy of Arts. The reasons for its opening are "the expressed public need for creative personnel in a municipality in Burgas - statistically with a large number of young people, a cultural center, with dynamically developing tourism, production and services".