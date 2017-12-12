Protest Stopped Railway Transport in Macedonia

Rail freight and passenger transport in Macedonia is totally suspended due to a protest by Macedonian Railways workers, who want to receive the second part of their salaries from October, MIA news agency reported.

After the blockade of the freight train, which started yesterday afternoon, the passenger trains did not move from midnight, 24chasa reports.

Only the morning train from Skopje to Gevgelija was driven by a worker who did not obey the agreement of his colleagues, while on the other lines there was no movement, the driver Dusko Chakarovski told MIA.

He said that the protest would continue until the request for payment of salaries was fulfilled. The government told protesters that there would be a meeting, but demanded first that the transport be normalized. According to protesting railway workers, trade unions are not behind their protest.