3.9 on Richter is Registered in Vrancea
Source: Pixabay
A 3.9-magnitude tremor on the Richter scale is registered in the Vrancea seismic region in eastern Romania at 00.15 hours tonight, according to data from the National Institute of Geophysics.
The earthquake was 128 kilometers deep and was followed by two more quays at 4:52 pm and at 5:45 am, with a magnitude of 2.1 and 2.2 on the Richter scale.
The depth of the two quakes was 22 kilometers and 30 kilometers.
