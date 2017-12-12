"Siberian" Cold Gripped Eastern Turkey

"Siberian" cold gripped east Anatol, informs Turkish NTV. This night in the region of Gole in the northeastern district of Ardahan was recorded a temperature of minus 26.3 degrees Celsius.

In the city of Erzurum (eastern Turkey), the mercury at night showed minus 25 degrees, and during the day the maximum temperature was minus 8 degrees Celsius.

The influence of the cold front in Eastern Turkey is expected to continue the coming days. Meteorologists urge citizens to be careful.