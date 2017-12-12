"Siberian" Cold Gripped Eastern Turkey
Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 12, 2017, Tuesday // 14:45| Views: | Comments: 0
Source: Twitter
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
"Siberian" cold gripped east Anatol, informs Turkish NTV. This night in the region of Gole in the northeastern district of Ardahan was recorded a temperature of minus 26.3 degrees Celsius.
In the city of Erzurum (eastern Turkey), the mercury at night showed minus 25 degrees, and during the day the maximum temperature was minus 8 degrees Celsius.
The influence of the cold front in Eastern Turkey is expected to continue the coming days. Meteorologists urge citizens to be careful.
- » 3.9 on Richter is Registered in Vrancea
- » Free Public Transport and More Expensive ''Blue Zone'' - Among the Measures to Reduce Air Pollution in Sofia
- » A Strong Earthquake Shook Iran
- » NIMH: Mostly Sunny with Maximum Temperatures of 10-15°C
- » Hundreds of Thousands of Households in Western Europe were Left Without Electricity due to Snowstorms
- » The Airport in Brussels is Temporarily Shut Down Because of the Heavy Snowfall
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)