"Siberian" Cold Gripped Eastern Turkey

December 12, 2017, Tuesday
"Siberian" cold gripped east Anatol, informs Turkish NTV. This night in the region of Gole in the northeastern district of Ardahan was recorded a temperature of minus 26.3 degrees Celsius.

In the city of Erzurum (eastern Turkey), the mercury at night showed minus 25 degrees, and during the day the maximum temperature was minus 8 degrees Celsius.

The influence of the cold front in Eastern Turkey is expected to continue the coming days. Meteorologists urge citizens to be careful.

