26% of Bulgarians Pay with a Debit Card for their Online Purchases

Nearly 26% of Bulgarians pay a debit card for their online purchases, which is a growth of 8 percentage points compared to 2016. This is clear from a Visa study presented today.

According to the data, Bulgarian citizens continue to recognize the benefits of electronic payments and to increase their confidence in them.

The survey also shows that there is a 3 percentage point decline in the popularity of on-site payment transactions, which is currently preferred by 38% of respondents (compared with 41% in 2016). Nearly 20% of respondents would refuse to purchase if the merchant does not accept an electronic payment.

According to Visa data, Bulgarians make their online purchases most often in e-commerce stores (42%), large international retailers (23%), other international online stores (18%) and collectible shopping websites (18%).

In 2017, online payments done several times a month are equally popular among men (42%) and women (41%). It is clear from the survey that 66% of Bulgarian men prefer to buy online tech equipment and 43% - holiday packages. A little over 31% prefer to buy clothes online.

Women, however, are the leading buyers of clothes - 57% of respondents said they were mainly shopping around the global network, 42% reserved holidays, and 20% bought cosmetics. 20% of the ladies use the internet to buy airline tickets.