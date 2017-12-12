Police Probe Attempted Arson Against Jewish Chapel in Malmö

Swedish police on Monday said they are probing an attempted arson against a Jewish chapel after a similar attack against a synagogue, which came in the wake of the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Two burning objects had been thrown at chapel, located at a Jewish cemetery, in Sweden's third largest city of Malmö, the Jewish assembly said in a statement, The Local reported.
Malmö police spokesman Lars Forstell told AFP that the incident is being investigated "as an attempted arson" and that the motive is unclear.

No serious damage has been done to the building and no one was hurt.


But the Jewish assembly in Malmö said it sees the incident as "extremely serious".

"We strongly emphasise that we can never accept being subjected to threats and attacks," it said in the statement.
Swedish police have tightened security near Jewish sites across the nation following a fire attack on a synagogue in the second largest city of Gothenburg on late Saturday.

The synagogue did not catch fire and no one was hurt. Police have detained three men on suspicion of attempted arson.
On Monday, a leader from Malmö's Jewish Community told The Local that recent events have created concern among Jewish people in Sweden.

It does have an effect. People who have perhaps never felt a sense of being the subject of hatred or being threatened start to feel like that's the situation," Freddy Gellberg said.

