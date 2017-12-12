How to Select Tires for Winter?

Winter is approaching fast and you are probably wondering if your car is adequately equipped. Driving in winter is a quite different experience. That's why you have to prepare your car and especially the tires! Thanks to Michelin you will be ready to meet the cold weather conditions.

In what conditions do you usually drive in the winter?

If you regularly drive in severe winter conditions such as snow or ice, Michelin recommends using winter tires. The MICHELIN ALPIN range will provide you with safety, convenience and precise handling, no matter how rough is the winter.

If you encounter varying weather conditions and occasional snowfalls, MICHELIN CrossClimate tires are the perfect solution for you. They are the first summer tires with winter certificate (3 Peak Mountain Snowflake: 3PMSF) on the pages, which indicate that they can be used in all seasons, even in countries where special equipment is required for driving in the winter.

No matter what solution you think suits you, Michelin recommends selecting 3PMSF-branded tires. They are approved by a regulatory test to ensure an appropriate level of performance in winter conditions.

What is your car model?

In a range there may be several models of tires corresponding to different types of cars (sports, SUV, ...). Depending on the brand, range and engine of your vehicle, you may need to buy a particular model. Sometimes the year of production may also be important. It is best to consult a specialist to make sure your tires meet the requirements of your vehicle.

What size are your tires?

Another way to choose the right winter tires for your car is to know the size of its wheels. Information under "Size" includes various items: width, height, diameter, load and speed. The load and speed index provide important data to achieve the best possible results.

Final advice on the road

If you are not sure how to choose winter tires for your car, Michelin can give you some answers. The group offers an online search service that allows you to enter all the important data for your vehicle and calculates which winter tires are most suitable.