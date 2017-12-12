Free Public Transport and More Expensive ''Blue Zone'' - Among the Measures to Reduce Air Pollution in Sofia

btv

A package of measures to reduce air pollution in Sofia and to respond to high levels of fine particulate matter were presented by the Sofia Municipality, аccording to bTV.

"Comfort zone" with a maximum permitted speed of 30 km / h,  the price of the so-called "blue zone'', full ban on traffic on the main streets and free urban transport are among the measures to reduce the air pollution which were discussed during the meeting. 

The so-called "green ticket" for public transport will cost BGN 1 during the day and will only apply if there is over 200 micrograms of fine particulate matter in the capital. 

Restriction of car traffic starts gradually only after a few days, and lastly among the measures (which from the text of the presentation became clear  that they will be applied after two weeks of poisonous air) are a complete ban on the movement of motor vehicles and completely free public transport the territory of Sofia.



