From Today until December 17, the National Palace of Culture will Host 2 Events Related to Books and Reading
From today until December 17, the National Palace of Culture will host two events related to books and reading - the Sofia International Book Fair and the Sofia International Literary Festival.
At the fair, more than 200 publishers from Bulgaria and abroad will exhibit their publications. The organizers promise a rich cultural program, meetings with authors, presentation of books and entertainment for children.
In its fifth edition, the Literary Festival focuses on the Visegrad Four countries - Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia. 12 contemporary authors from these countries will be presented.
Those who want to buy a new book or meet an author can do it every day from 10 am to 6 pm and on Sunday at 7 pm.
- » Municipality, Part of the Metropolitan Area in Venezuela Introduced its Own Currency
- » Apple Confirms it Has Acquired Shazam
- » Chinese Auto Giant BAIC to Phase Out Sales Of All Petrol Vehicles by 2025
- » Microsoft Announces $50 Million for Its “AI for Earth” Project
- » Promotion: Free Car If Snow Falls on Christmas
- » Viet Nam News: Bulgarian Wines to be Presented in Hà Nội