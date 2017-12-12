From Today until December 17, the National Palace of Culture will Host 2 Events Related to Books and Reading

From today until December 17, the National Palace of Culture will host two events related to books and reading - the Sofia International Book Fair and the Sofia International Literary Festival.

At the fair, more than 200 publishers from Bulgaria and abroad will exhibit their publications. The organizers promise a rich cultural program, meetings with authors, presentation of books and entertainment for children.

In its fifth edition, the Literary Festival focuses on the Visegrad Four countries - Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia. 12 contemporary authors from these countries will be presented.

Those who want to buy a new book or meet an author can do it every day from 10 am to 6 pm and on Sunday at 7 pm.