One Man was Killed in an Explosion at an Austrian Gas Terminal

Society » INCIDENTS | December 12, 2017, Tuesday // 13:23| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: One Man was Killed in an Explosion at an Austrian Gas Terminal Source: Twitter

One man died and 18 were injured in a blast at the Baumgarten gas terminal in Austria, authorities said.

The cause of the explosion is still unclear. The huge gas hub lies east of Vienna, near the border with Slovakia. The blast broke out on Tuesday at 8.45 local time. Flames are visible on the site. A spokesman for OMV, the majority owner of the facility, said the cause of the explosion and the effects on gas supplies are still unknown, said Reuters.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: gas, hub, explosion, Austria
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria