One Man was Killed in an Explosion at an Austrian Gas Terminal
Source: Twitter
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
One man died and 18 were injured in a blast at the Baumgarten gas terminal in Austria, authorities said.
The cause of the explosion is still unclear. The huge gas hub lies east of Vienna, near the border with Slovakia. The blast broke out on Tuesday at 8.45 local time. Flames are visible on the site. A spokesman for OMV, the majority owner of the facility, said the cause of the explosion and the effects on gas supplies are still unknown, said Reuters.
- » There are Reports of a Bomb in Israeli Embassy in Sofia
- » Fire Destroys Pagoda Believed to be Tallest in Asia
- » Bus Caught on Fire on the Boulevard "Tsarigradsko Shose"
- » Fire from Yesterday has Completely Destroyed a Building of the Burgas Gendarmerie (Picture)
- » 40-Year-Old Woman Falls to Her Death From the Bridge ''Vitinya'' While Trying to Make Selfie
- » Public Transport Bus Crashed into a Building in Plovdiv
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)