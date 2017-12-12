One Man was Killed in an Explosion at an Austrian Gas Terminal

One man died and 18 were injured in a blast at the Baumgarten gas terminal in Austria, authorities said.

The cause of the explosion is still unclear. The huge gas hub lies east of Vienna, near the border with Slovakia. The blast broke out on Tuesday at 8.45 local time. Flames are visible on the site. A spokesman for OMV, the majority owner of the facility, said the cause of the explosion and the effects on gas supplies are still unknown, said Reuters.