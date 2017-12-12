The Expected NHIF Deficit for this Year is About BGN 38 Million

December 12, 2017, Tuesday
The expected National Health Insurance Fund deficit for this year is about BGN 38 million. This was told to journalists by Maria Petkova, a spokesman for the Supervisory Board of NHIF, after a meeting.

The deficit is an overpayment in the medications, explained Petkova. According to her, another surplus is not expected, 24chasa reports. The members of the Supervisory Board also discussed possible draft annexes to the contract for this year, which are not final due to the imposed presidential veto on the NHIF budget for 2018, added Petkova. Negotiations for a National Frame Agreement for the next year will begin, in Petkov's words, within a few days.

