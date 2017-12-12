A Strong Earthquake Shook Iran
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 shook an area northeast of the Iranian city of Kerman, an administrative center of the province of the same name, Reuters reported.
According to the American Geophysical Institute, the outbreak was at a depth of 57 km. No damages or injuries are reported. In the same area in Southeast Iran on December 1 there was an earthquake of magnitude 6. Then people did not suffer, recalls France Press.
