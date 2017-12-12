Over 300 Flights were Canceled at Brussels Airport

Zaventem Airport in Brussels today canceled most of the early morning flights due to the winter situation in Belgium, BNT reported.

For the time being, they did not manage to clean up the flight field after heavy snowfall, preceded by rain and accompanied by a gusty wind. The combination of these winter conditions led to a complete icing on the platform, tracks and machines on the ground.

The airport was closed yesterday morning, and in the afternoon several airplanes managed to land in an hour-long window.

According to local media, 300 flights were canceled yesterday and hundreds were redirected. At the airport, as well as in the neighboring city of Leuven, the Red Cross has provided walk-in bedrooms for passengers who have nothing else to do but wait for the restoration of normal airport operations. Many passengers were forced to remain on board for more than six hours in anticipation of a take-off.