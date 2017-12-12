Sofia Mayor Banned the Parking of Buses in Front of the St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral

Bulgaria: Sofia Mayor Banned the Parking of Buses in Front of the St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral

Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova banned the parking of buses in front of the St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral. The initiative was made by  the municipal councilor and co-chair of "Political Group 5" Eng. Simeon Slavchev.

At the end of July, after dozens of signals from Sofia, Eng. Slavchev decided to remove the buses from the square in front of the temple. Although there were allowed to stop up to 5 buses, there was more than 10 in the summer. St. Alexander Nevski and the place in general was turned into an illegal bus station.

The municipal ordered  that there will be 4 stopping points for up to 15 minutes on buses carrying out occasional transport in the northern part of ''Oborishte''.

For tourist buses there will be special places for stop for 2 to 4 hours. They will be on:

- South local lane on "Maria Luiza" Blvd., opposite the Central Railway Station. station - up to 2 hours stay.

- The parking place between "Knyaz Boris I" Str., ''Bratya Miladinovi'' Str., The southern local line of "Maria Luisa" Str. And ''Struga'' Str. - up to 4 hours.

Tags: Alexander Nevsky cathedral, stop, buses, parking, illegal, Yordanka Fandakova
