CEC Test Publicly Remote Electronic Voting

Politics » DOMESTIC | December 12, 2017, Tuesday // 11:11| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: CEC Test Publicly Remote Electronic Voting bnt.bg

The Central Electoral Commission will publicly test the remote electronic vote. The Electoral Law obliges the CEC to conduct 3 simulations by the end of this year.

The envisaged simulations are for the election of MEPs, MPs and municipal mayors. They will include members of the CEC, journalists, representatives of various institutions and non-governmental organizations.

The system for remote electronic voting has a budget of nearly BGN 1.5 million. The implementation period is 31 December 2018. The remote electronic voting should be introduced for the MEP elections in 2019.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: CEC, electronic voting, test
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria