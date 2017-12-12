CEC Test Publicly Remote Electronic Voting

The Central Electoral Commission will publicly test the remote electronic vote. The Electoral Law obliges the CEC to conduct 3 simulations by the end of this year.

The envisaged simulations are for the election of MEPs, MPs and municipal mayors. They will include members of the CEC, journalists, representatives of various institutions and non-governmental organizations.

The system for remote electronic voting has a budget of nearly BGN 1.5 million. The implementation period is 31 December 2018. The remote electronic voting should be introduced for the MEP elections in 2019.