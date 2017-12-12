Police Arrested a Teenager from Houston, Supporter of "Islamic State"

World | December 12, 2017, Tuesday // 10:51| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Police Arrested a Teenager from Houston, Supporter of "Islamic State" twitter.com

An eighteen-year-old from Houston was charged yesterday of supporting the radical Islamic state group and dissemination of information on how to make bombs, the US Department of Justice said.

Kaan Serran Damlarkaya, an American citizen, was arrested on Friday in Houston at the request of the federal prosecutor's office, a statement by the Justice Ministry quoted by Reuters as saying. Damlarkaya was arrested after an investigation by the FBI, which found that he was about to go abroad to fight for Islamic state or, if he failed to go, to assault the United States.

He told FBI agents undercover, as well as other online communications sources, how to make AK-47s or AR-15s with parts that can easily be found, and how to make a pressure cooker bomb . According to prosecutors, the detainee made two unsuccessful attempts to go to Syria. He will be brought to court on December 14, Reuters quotes.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: teenager, Islamic state, supporter, houston, captured
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria