Police Arrested a Teenager from Houston, Supporter of "Islamic State"

An eighteen-year-old from Houston was charged yesterday of supporting the radical Islamic state group and dissemination of information on how to make bombs, the US Department of Justice said.

Kaan Serran Damlarkaya, an American citizen, was arrested on Friday in Houston at the request of the federal prosecutor's office, a statement by the Justice Ministry quoted by Reuters as saying. Damlarkaya was arrested after an investigation by the FBI, which found that he was about to go abroad to fight for Islamic state or, if he failed to go, to assault the United States.

He told FBI agents undercover, as well as other online communications sources, how to make AK-47s or AR-15s with parts that can easily be found, and how to make a pressure cooker bomb . According to prosecutors, the detainee made two unsuccessful attempts to go to Syria. He will be brought to court on December 14, Reuters quotes.