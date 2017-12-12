Women Accusing Trump for Sexual Assault Want Congressional Investigation Against him (Video)

Three of the women accusing US President Donald Trump of obscene sexual behavior have called for a congressional investigation against him, DPA reported.

The women filed charges against him a year ago during the election campaign. Yesterday, they gave a press conference and a TV interview in the midst of national debates about sexual harassment and harassment by prominent politicians, Hollywood executives and other famous individuals.

"If Congress found it necessary to investigate Senator Al Franken (who resigned last week after charges of sexual harassment), I think it's fair for the congressmen to apply the same approach to Trump," said Rachel Krox, who claimed that Trump had kissed her in 2005 when she worked at his Trump Tower office in New York. Trump has repeatedly denied the accusations made by about 16 women. The White House has also rejected them and said the matter ended with his election victory. At yesterday's press conference, the three women, including Samantha Hallvey, who told Trump's indecent behavior towards the contestants in one of the Miss USA competitions, said Trump would have to resign.

