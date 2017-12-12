Millions in Yemen are Threatened by Famine Because of Saudi Arabia

Mass starvation threatens 8.4 million people in Yemen, or one-third of the country's population. UN Secretary-General Deputy spokesman Farhan Hack told reporters. In his statement, he presented extracts from the observations of the UN Humanitarian Aid Co-ordinator in Yemen, Jamie McGoldrick. According to the UN, the blockade of the Yemeni port by coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia continues and leads to a lack of "fuel, food and medicine, significantly increasing the number of people in need who need help".

McGoldrick stressed that the main priority for coping with the crisis was the resumption of humanitarian operations in Yemen. In his words, "millions of people, including the 8.4 million Yemen who are on the brink of survival, depend on the ability of humanitarian workers to continue their work and provide them with the necessary medical care, clean water, food and shelter." A serious cause for concern for the UN remains the cholera epidemic, which continues in the African country. Since the beginning of December, the country has registered 975,000 cases of people with dangerous infectious diseases. More than 2,000 people have died.